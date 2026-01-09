Dan Orlovsky hints at bigger decision coming after Mike McDaniel's firing

Not everyone is convinced that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross simply didn't like the noise he was hearing about his head coach. There is growing sentiment that the Dolphins and their owner got wind of something bigger that may have changed their minds.

When John Harbaugh was fired, there was a massive outpouring of speculation that the Dolphins would pursue the longtime Ravens' head coach, but according to reports by Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson, Miami has not reached out just yet. Now Dan Orlovsky is throwing his opinion into the change, and it adds more intrigue to the situation.

🎥 Dan Orlovsky on Mike McDaniel's firing: "Miami got information over the last 24 hours of something... you don't make this decision if you're Miami unless you've gotten wind of something or somebody having interest in the job." (@ESPNNFL) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/NrMP7hewXm — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) January 8, 2026

What was the sudden news that changed Miami Dolphins ownership's opinion on Mike McDaniel?

If it were solely Harbaugh, McDaniel would have been fired the second that he was fired; instead, it lasted another full day. Meanwhile, McDaniel continued to tell everyone that he expected to be back. The cold reality of the NFL business popped its head out of nowhere.

McDaniel is now looking for a new job, but what are the Dolphins doing? For starters, they are conducting their GM interviews with the hopes of hiring a new guy within the next 24-48 hours. They will then conduct head coaching interviews.

If Harbaugh isn't the guy, then what made them change their minds? It could have been those GMs they were speaking with. If most told Ross they were not convinced that McDaniel was the answer, he may have changed his mind.

Troy Aikman remains involved in the interview process, and he, too, could have been a big influence over Ross as it relates to the coach. Aikman didn't hold back on his McDaniel critique in the 4th quarter against the Steelers just a few weeks ago.

There is also speculation that other coaches could be fired. Did Ross and his team of interviewers catch wind of someone who may? Suddenly become available?

It could still be to make a run at Harbaugh. Ross may have simply learned his lesson from his last attempt to get the coach he wanted, while still having a head coach employed by the team. It may be nothing more simple than Ross wanting to pursue the coach without the onus of still having a head coach on staff.