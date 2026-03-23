Dan Orlovsky's shocking take on first-round QB could change Dolphins draft plans

The chances of Jon-Eric Sullivan using his first Miami Dolphins pick in this year's draft on a quarterback are rather slim. There are only two viable QB options in round one, and the Dolphins are not expected to draft either of them.

For months, the draft has been all about what the Raiders will do with the first overall pick. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is as much of a lock as you can get, but ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes he isn't the best QB in this class; he thinks it's Alabama's Ty Simpson.

IMO-Ty Simpson is the best QB in this draft https://t.co/vOph21Kduw — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 23, 2026

Ty Simpson's rise in the draft could open wide doors for the Miami Dolphins

Dolphins fans probably don't want to see another Alabama quarterback come to Miami. Not after the Tua Tagovailoa drama. Simpson is a solid quarterback with first-round talent, but Miami just spent big money on Malik Willis.

The Dolphins are more likely to target a quarterback on Day 3. Next year, depending on where they place, will be the draft where they take a quarterback high. That doesn't mean Simpson won't have an impact on their draft plans.

Miami will be selecting at 11 overall. Any QB-needy team behind them could look to move up in round one and make a trade that nets them Simpson. The question is, who will want him enough to move up?

"I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class. I would rather have Ty Simpson at the 15-20 range than Fernando Mendoza at one. " Dan Orlovsky

Orlovsky may carry weight with his draft takes, and he got an endorsement from a former Dolphins executive who lacks the same expertise, despite his position in the NFL. Mike Tannenbaum confirmed Orlovsky's take by saying he has heard this around the league.

"In talking to clubs, this opinion is shared by other teams as well. " Mike Tannenbaum

The Rams need to draft a quarterback to eventually replace Matt Stafford. Taking a QB in round one, early, doesn't make a lot of sense, but the Rams do what they want, not what people think. They don't put the same value on first-round picks as other teams.

The Jets could take a quarterback with the 2nd overall pick, but that could be too high for Simpson. At pick 16, and loaded with day two selections, they could try to move up for him if he falls to 11. An inter-division trade is unlikely, but given the player, the Jets may want to avoid risking the Dolphins taking him.

It would cost the Steelers a lot to move all the way up to 11, but with the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers returning this year, moving up to get a possible franchise quarterback would make sense. Regardless of what Rodgers' decision is, Simpson would still make sense for the Steelers.

The Browns have a lot of draft capital to work with this year. Sending a pick to the Dolphins to move up to 11 would be pricey, but they would be able to use the number 6th overall pick on someone else. Simpson would be a good fit in Cleveland, which doesn't have a defined starter. QB will be a selection they make this year, but the question is when. Getting ahead of the Steelers could be an idea if Simpson is on the board.

All of those teams, and maybe even others, could look to target Simpson. No matter who it would be, though, the Dolphins could benefit.