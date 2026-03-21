Dan Orlovsky serves up bold Dolphins draft take after Malik Willis signing

Although the Miami Dolphins aren't selecting until 11th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, they're flush with enough picks to move around the board however they may please across three days.

On the other hand, Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan may opt to stick and pick for the most part, and give this ambitious rebuilding project a real jolt with a youthful infusion of talent. More cracks at bat, so to speak, also gives Miami the luxury of taking some more risks than most other teams.

If Sullivan has proven anything this soon into his tenure, it's that he's not risk-averse. Signing Malik Willis as the new starting quarterback, only to trade away his clear WR1 in Jaylen Waddle, was a bold couple of choices indeed.

Eating almost $100 million to move off Willis' predecessor, Tua Tagovailoa, was no small transaction either. One expert, ex-NFL QB Dan Orlovsky, suggests the Dolphins may not be done overhauling their quarterback room.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky advocates for Miami Dolphins to draft Ty Simpson despite Malik Willis acquisition

In a spicy take on the four-letter network, Orlovsky opined that Alabama QB Ty Simpson is a strong fit for the Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals. The latter destination makes more sense to me, but here was Dan-O's rationale (h/t FinsXtra on X):

"I know they just paid Malik Willis. I know that. But given the timeline, and given just the style of the quarterback with the style of offense that would be in Miami — at least under this regime — it makes me think...even though they signed Malik Willis, they should do their homework and entertain drafting Ty Simpson in Miami."

Orlovsky has gassed up Simpson more than most throughout the pre-draft process. He went as far as to say that the Crimson Tide star's film was "significantly more impressive" than shoo-in No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

The high-end potential Simpson flashed in his one year as a starter in Tuscaloosa has weirdly similar vibes to the small-but-electrifying sample size Willis has in the NFL. To me, that's kind of an odd match for a Dolphins QB group that needs all the stability it can get.

Quinn Ewers played quite well in the three starts he got at the end of last season. It's well worth Miami's while to invest more in his development.

Simpson needs live reps in the worst way. He was a one-year college starter in a system that was less of a pro-style offense than, say, what North Dakota State one-year starter Cole Payton developed in and was the star of in 2025. I'd trust Payton more as a Day 2 type of prospect over Simpson. Payton has a massive size and raw athleticism edge on Simpson, too.

I wonder if Orlovsky has dug into Payton's tape at all. Would be curious to hear his thoughts. All I see are big-time throws, Payton hurdling dudes, and showing quite a lot of upside.

But yeah, Payton's elongated delivery, limited on-field reps, and leap in competition from the FCS to the NFL mean he needs a lot of reps to get comfortable.

And here's the kicker: Malik Willis does, too! He's attempted only 155 passes in four years as a pro. If he's meant to be the Dolphins' starter with an as-of-now depleted supporting cast around him, Willis must be the unquestioned QB1.

Hard disagree with Orlovsky on this one. He can be pretty spot-on with some of his analysis, but Miami should prioritize a seasoned vet hanging out in free agency to add to the Willis-Ewers mix.

The Dolphins are about the worst landing spot Simpson could ask for, and it wouldn't behoove the new regime to draft him either, given the dire state of the roster and its myriad other glaring needs.