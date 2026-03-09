Packers expert preaches cautious optimism on Dolphins' Malik Willis signing

The Miami Dolphins somehow broke the news that they'll soon release Tua Tagovailoa, and managed to agree to terms with Tua's clear successor, Malik Willis, on Monday.

Willis was easily the top free agent quarterback on the open market. Somehow, the fins' new regime of coach Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan leveraged their Green Bay ties with Willis to the max, securing him on a three-year, $67.5 million contract.

As coveted as Willis was, though, he has a scarily small sample size at the NFL level. That's not lost on FanSided's No. 1 Packers expert, who's nevertheless pretty bullish on what Willis can do as a full-time starter.

Resident Packers aficionado throws down nuanced take on Malik Willis joining Dolphins

In addition to covering the huge Willis to Miami news, Lombardi Ave site expert Freddie Boston provided his analysis on what Willis would bring to his new locker room prior to free agency officially kicking off:

"Malik Willis is the ultimate free-agency risk. He played just 315 snaps across two seasons in Green Bay, attempting 89 passes. But everything he touched turned to green and gold. Willis produced magic whenever the Packers needed him. Across two seasons, he completed 78.7 percent of his passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns, with no interceptions, good for a 134.6 passer rating. He added another three touchdowns on the ground. Can Willis do it over a full season? Only time will tell, but it's well worth the risk."

The esteemed Mr. Boston laid it all out nicely there. What Willis also brings to the table is an exceptional ability to make plays with his legs. He has 74 carries for 405 yards and four TDs as a pro.

It's kind of a shame that Mike McDaniel didn't get to see the day when he could work with Willis in Miami. Imagine the type of ridiculous run schemes McDaniel could draw up if he had Willis' dynamic rushing skill set complemented by one of the league's premier explosive runners in De'Von Achane. Hooooooh!

Instead, new Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will get that enviable opportunity under Hafley's command.

Unfortunately, I am not sure how much more Miami can fill out the roster to help Willis acclimate to this QB1 chance of a lifetime. Cap space will be really hard to come by once Tua gets released, and the Fins are on the hook for almost $100 million in dead money.

What Willis does offer Miami in the bigger picture is a much higher floor at the most important position on the field. By that, I mean he has lots of upside to still explore, and at least from a physical tools standpoint, his traits rival those of AFC East adversaries Josh Allen and Drake Maye in certain areas.

For instance, Willis is even more of a lethal runner than either Allen or Maye — and both of them are excellent in that department. Willis is at least near their level in terms of raw arm strength, too, which is a refreshing change-up from Tua.

Given how hamstrung the Dolphins were cap-wise, they did so well to score Willis, the eighth-rated player on FanSided's top 110 free agents list. I'd heed Mr. Boston's words of caution about Willis' forecast, but the ceiling on how good he can be feels limitless right now.