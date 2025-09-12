Darren Waller’s Dolphins saga now feels like an Odell Beckham repeat

The saga of Darren Waller and the Miami Dolphins continues to bloom into a pyroclastic cloud of uncertainty. More importantly, it begs the question, "Why is he still on the Dolphins roster?"

The offseason has not been a wild roller coaster of ups and downs, but instead a downward spiral of twists without so many turns. It's more suited to be a Universal Studios ride than a family-friendly one at Disney World.

With Miami's week two game approaching quickly, fans shouldn't be surprised that Waller will not suit up this week against the New England Patriots.

Mike McDaniel officially rules out Miami Dolphins TE Darren Waller against the New England Patriots in Week 2

The Waller experiment has been a bust thus far, and at this point, no one is going to honestly believe what McDaniel says about the situation. The coach has made enough waves with comments since his arrival in Miami in late July.

Whatever the problem is with Waller, both fans and media are skeptical about when he might actually be available to play. This record has been played so much that there isn't much reason to rehash every track. Now it's more a question of what Miami will do next.

McDaniel slightly hinted at the potential of Waller being out for the year, but he isn't ready to commit to saying that 100 percent yet.

Waller's hip was a mystery leading up to the Dolphins' first injury report ahead of week one. McDaniel said he had a setback, but since then, he has not made progress.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was confident he would be ready for the start of the season, but now even he is talking in circles about what the problem is, only saying that his client is trying to get on the field.

At some point, it all has to end. He is either on the field or he is on IR, where he probably should have been put to start the season.

