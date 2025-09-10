Latest Darren Waller news confirms Dolphins’ gamble is spiraling fast

The Miami Dolphins thought they were getting away with a sneaky steal when they traded for Darren Waller, but now it might be the Giants who got away with the better end of the deal.

Waller has not practiced with the Dolphins, and it appears that he may actually not get on the field for Miami in any capacity.

Mike McDaniel met with the press on Wednesday and said there might come a time when “the risk is too great for the rest of the season.” Dolphins fans have long known this was a likely scenario, but now it seems the team is coming to that realization.

Darren Waller's injury could sideline him for the Dolphins' entire 2025 season

The Dolphins could have put Waller on injured reserve to open the season. It would have knocked him out four games and created an extra roster spot for another tight end. It also would not have guaranteed his $2 million salary for the season. Instead, they kept him on the active roster and that decision has backfired spectacularly.

If Waller does end up sidelined the majority or all of the year, he will go down as one of general manager Chris Grier's biggest failures. Miami dealt with this last season in the form of Odell Beckham, Jr., but at least Beckham was put on IR to start the year.

This latest update on Waller continues to baffle the media and fan base. McDaniel has talked in circles about the tight end since he arrived in late July, but has been unable to participate in practice sessions. It's a tough position to be in for McDaniel, but he and Grier had to see this coming for a player that is fresh off coming out of retirement.

With Miami playing two games in the next 10 days, the odds of Waller getting healthy, being cleared by trainers, and getting in practice work are almost nonexistent given the circumstances

