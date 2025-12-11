Darren Waller ready to prove a point in MNF clash with ex-Dolphin

When the Miami Dolphins made the trade for Darren Waller, it was specifically made possible by the trade that sent Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Week 15, the Dolphins and Steelers will face off on Monday Night Football, but it won't be Waller vs. Smith that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Waller will be facing former Dolphins corner Jalen Ramsey. Miami's top tight end is looking forward to this match and says this is the kind of thing that makes the league great.

"I think that's what makes this league exciting. People want to see big on big. It brings out the best in him, and it brings out the best in me when there are match-ups like that. " Darren Waller

Darren Waller looks forward to his game against former Dolphins corner Jalen Ramsey in Week 15

Waller has become a reliable target for Tua Tagovailoa, but teams are figuring out how to take him out of the game plan. After finally getting on the field earlier in the year, Waller spent four weeks on injured reserve and made his return against the Saints two weeks ago.

Since coming back, he has been held in check. He has only three receptions in those two games, but the Dolphins' focus and offensive shift have moved toward a run-dominant offense. That, too, has hurt his production.

It will be interesting to see who the Steelers put Ramsey on, or if they will use him in the slot or as a roaming safety. Pittsburgh has dealt with injuries in the secondary, and that has forced them to move Ramsey around.

This week will be a big test for Mike McDaniel. Miami will again play in cold weather, but the Steelers are the best team they have faced since the Bills when they started their winning streak. It's a must-win game for Miami as its playoff hopes have no room for a loss.