Mike McDaniel has turned Miami’s backfield into a true three-headed attack

The Miami Dolphins have done something no one thought possible: resurrect their season. After a painful 1-6 start to the season, many people understood this was an opportunity to get high draft stock and eliminate any chance of joining the playoffs.

However, De’Von Achane proved he was up to the moment and became the team’s most powerful weapon, helping and rescuing Tua Tagovailoa in several crucial games.

Against the New York Jets, Mike McDaniel did something that hadn’t happened in Miami since 1978: All three running backs found the endzone and scored a touchdown.

However, very few people saw a small detail with every play drawn for each RB. McDaniel showed the fans how he plans to use Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Ollie Gordon during the games.

Mike McDaniel’s strategy behind each running back has saved the Dolphins' season

De’Von Achane exited early in the second half with a rib injury, showing the way for Jaylen Wright to step in and contribute. Following the same approach used with the former Texas A&M Aggies running back, Wright came in to try to break through the first line of defenders and create space to gain extra yards.

McDaniel’s plan didn’t change with Wright. However, in the last quarter, with the entrance of Ollie Gordon, the scheme changed. You could see the Dolphins shifted to a more aggressive, short-yardage approach, focusing on power plays rather than attempting long runs.

Looking at their physical profiles, it would make sense to use them that way. According to Pro Football Reference, Achane is 5’9 (191lbs), Wright is 5’10 (208lbs), and Gordon is 6’2 (225lbs). So, the coach has different assignments for each of them.

It’s already clear that the Dolphins’ primary playmaker and lead runner is Achane, thanks to his explosive acceleration. But now, Jaylen Wright can also take on a smaller playmaking role, adding his power in the run game.

Meanwhile, Ollie Gordon, with his heavier, more physical frame, is used to break tackles at the first level and gain those crucial extra yards to keep the ball. During the Jets game, McDaniel showed his plan and the method he would rely on if Achane were to get injured.

And from what we saw on Sunday, the rushing yards will decrease, because neither Wright nor Gordon is the beast Achane is, but the production of touchdowns near the end zone and the danger they pose to the other team will not be affected on a larger scale.

The Miami Dolphins have something every team wants: a reliable RB room. Not only do the Dolphins have one reliable option, but they also have three running backs who are fully capable of joining the starting role when needed.