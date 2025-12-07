Mike McDaniel just said what every fan needed to hear about De'Von Achane's injury

The Miami Dolphins couldn't afford to lose anyone in New York, but for nearly three quarters, fans were left worrying about running back De'Von Achane's availability.

With 92 yards already on the stat sheet, Achane went out of the game with a rib injury midway through the 2nd quarter. Listed as questionable to return, Achane stayed on the sideline the rest of the game.

Fans have been left with a question regarding his status for next week and even the rest of the year. Mike McDaniel didn't quite give an all-clear on his running back after the game, but the outlook is far better than it could have been.

De'Von Achane's week 15 status will remain questionable, but there is reason for optimism

The Dolphins' head coach said that while Achane's injury doesn't appear serious, he will still be evaluated between now and the end of the week.

McDaniel said that Achane was available to play in the second half, but he decided to keep him on the sidelines rather than risk further injury. He also said that he would be more concerned if the X-rays showed anything, but apparently they did not.

"You worry about breaks, didn't see that. He will be getting treatment, but he was available to come back in the game, but I just chose not to put him in there. " Mike McDaniel

The decision to keep Achane out of the game proved to be a smart one. With the starter out, Jaylen Wright took control and proved he can be the player Miami once traded up to get.

McDaniel wouldn't go so far as to say Achane will be available next week, however.

"You know, one would hope. I'll push all the burden onto the trainers and push him (Achane) as much as he can, but the good news is we do have some other players to hand the ball off to. " Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins are going to face their toughest test since they played the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. The Steelers are holding on to a slim division lead over the Ravens, beating them in Week 14. Miami is going to need to rely on its rushing attack to keep the powerful Steelers' defensive front out of the pocket.

For now, the news appears to be good despite McDaniel being non-commital for next week.