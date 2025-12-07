De'Von Achane injury update leaves Dolphins with a tough second-half decision

The Miami Dolphins got out to a quick 21-point lead against the Jets before giving up a punt return touchdown, but the only real concern so far is the injury to De'Von Achane that has fans fearing the worst.

Achane was having another stellar game against the Dolphins' division rivals when he took a shot midway through the second quarter. A short while later, the Dolphins' star running back headed to the locker room with what is being called a rib injury.

Miami will head to halftime leading 24 - 7, and it could simply be an early trip to the locker room for testing for Achane.

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is headed back to the locker room — he’s questionable to return with a rib injury



105 total yards and a touchdown on 8 touches in the first half pic.twitter.com/oAXiPVuN7b — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 7, 2025

Achane was off to a fast start before going down. He was on pace for well over 100 rushing yards. His seven attempts produced 92 yards and a touchdown in the first half. With Achane out, at least for now, the Dolphins will rely on Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon.

Wright has 8 carries for 31 yards while Gordon has yet to carry the ball.

The Dolphins offense started on fire with Tua Tagovailoa leading the team to two touchdowns on their first two possessions, and added a third consecutive drive into the endzone after a Tyrel Dodson interception. He cooled off considerably after the third touchdown.

Miami's defense has had no problems keeping the Jets offense in check. Tyrod Taylor went out in the first half. He was replaced by undrafted rookie Brady Cook.

Dolphins fans are no longer worried about losing to the Jets, but they are paying close attention to Achane's injury. He is listed as questionable to return in the second half, and the Dolphins may not want to risk anything further. If that is the case, Achane may not return even if he is healthy enough to do so.

It's worth monitoring, and we will know more about the injury when he comes back onto the field to start the third quarter.