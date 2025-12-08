Mike McDaniel finally acknowledges that fans have been right all along

Mike McDaniel has held on to his job through a season full of speculation and a 1-6 start. Now, it's December, a month that hasn't been good to the Dolphins in almost 15 years.

For more than a decade, Dolphins fans have had to endure late-season collapses and cold-weather losses. After knocking off the Jets in Week 14, in sub-50-degree weather, McDaniel finally acknowledged what it takes to win games like this. It's the same thing fans have been saying all these years.

Speaking with the media, McDaniel was asked about winning in the cold. His reply was simple: "This is the formula to win in December."

Mike McDaniel finally sees the road to winning late in the season when the weather is not on your side

McDaniel said that running the ball is the key to winning games in December and when the weather is cold. He isn't wrong, but fans have known this for a long time. Why is he just now figuring this out? For starters, he isn't relying on the passing game.

This isn't intended to be a knock on Tua Tagovailoa, who won his first game under 46 degrees of his NFL career. The reality is that Miami wasn't winning prior to taking the game out of Tagovailoa's hand. The Dolphins' shift to running the football first is the reason the team is still chasing what may be a heartbreaking reality as it relates to the playoffs.

In years past, the Dolphins, even under McDaniel, have abandoned the run and tried to force the passing game to succeed. The Dolphins are running the ball more consistently and better than they have since Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown were on the roster.

In 2023, the Dolphins were able to ride Raheem Mostert all season long, but the reliance on the passing game was something McDaniel couldn't overcome. He has in the last six games of 2025. And it is making a difference.