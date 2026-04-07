De'Von Achane makes bold move amid Dolphins contract uncertainty

Ever since the Miami Dolphins shipped Jaylen Waddle off to the Denver Broncos for a bevy of draft picks a few weeks ago, all of the focus surrounding the team has been about dissecting how they can make the most out of their massive haul of draft assets. Mock drafts, scheme fits, positional value debates, etc.

What has gone a bit overlooked, however, is the unfinished business that general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan still has to attend to. With Waddle gone, star running back De'Von Achane is by far the best offensive weapon left on the roster, and one of the best players overall. Heading into a contract year, Achane knows how valuable the front office deems him to be, and he seems prepared to leverage it.

When Dolphins players arrived for voluntary offseason workouts Tuesday, Achane was not among them, according to the 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

#Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley said RB De’Von Achane did not report to the first day of voluntary offseason workouts today.



“It’s part of the business,” Hafley said. pic.twitter.com/ETVFw6Xkx4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 7, 2026

The Miami Dolphins need to get De'Von Achane under contract sooner rather than later

It seems like it will be a matter of if, not when, Achane and the Dolphins come to terms on an extension this summer, but the explosive fourth-year back isn't taking any chances this early in the offseason. Head coach Jeff Hafley summed up the situation quite well with his "it's part of the business" comment, because it really is just part of what happens with contract negotiations.

Still, it's a bit odd that Sullivan hasn't gotten this deal done now that it's clear Achane is one of the players he wants to build around. Other expected extensions for Aaron Brewer and Jordyn Brooks are more complicated, mostly due to age and the positions they play. But Achane is the one playmaker Sullivan seems to want to lock down long-term.

Regardless of where you stand on the "running backs do/don't matter" debate, it's hard to argue with the production Achane has put up in Miami. In just three years (but 44 games), he has put up 4,334 scrimmage yards and 35 touchdowns. He has also averaged a staggering 5.6 yards per rush attempt.

If Miami wants to have any chance of fielding a playable offense in 2026, Achane will need to be a featured part of it. Even if it means paying him close to $20 million a season, that's the bed the Dolphins have made for themselves this offseason.