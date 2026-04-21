De'Von Achane's projected pay day will test Dolphins new GM's negotiation skills

Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has made it very clear that De'Von Achane is not on the trade block. If that is the case, then he sees Achane as a part of the Dolphins' future. So, an extension for the burgeoning star running back is logical.

Achane is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make just under $1.5 million in cash and count about $3.7 million against the salary cap after the team converted a portion of his salary this year into a prorated bonus.

De'Von Achane's value to the Miami Dolphins will be tested in contract talks

Achane is coming off an impressive season, running for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 67 passes for another 488 yards and an additional four scores. It was a breakout year for the young star as he was leaned on as a primary back. Most importantly, he held up to the additional wear and tear, playing 16 games and averaging almost 15 carries per game.

The three closest recent comps to Achane's 2025 season for other running backs in the year before they signed a contract are Christian McCaffrey's 2019, Saquon Barkley's 2022, and Kyren Williams' 2024.

All of these statistics come via Pro Football Focus.

Player Rush Yds YPC YAC/Car Explosive Runs MTF MTF % Rec Rec Yds Yds/rr De'Von Achane (2025) 1,350 5.67 4.11 40 49 20.59% 67 488 1.29 Christian McCaffrey (2019) 1,387 4.83 2.62 31 49 17.07% 116 1,005 1.76 Saquon Barkley (2022) 1,312 4.45 2.78 32 40 13.56% 57 338 0.89 Kyren Williams (2024) 1,299 4.11 2.72 27 50 15.82% 34 182 0.52

Achane comes in first or second in every one of those statistical categories. The average of those other players' deals, adjusted for this year's salary cap, is $16.58 million. If Achane got an offer with that APY, it would make him the third-highest paid running back in the NFL.

But it's a good idea to look beyond a one-year sample. So I took a look at Achane's two and three-year comps.

Player Rush Yds YPC YAC/Car Explosive Runs MTF MTF % Rec Rec Yds Yds/rr De'Von Achane (2024-2025) 2,257 5.12 3.55 61 81 18.37% 145 1,080 1.38 Joe Mixon (2018-2019) 2,308 4.49 2.97 63 81 15.76% 78 583 1.13 Aaron Jones (2019-2020) 2,182 5.00 3.35 51 82 18.81% 97 835 1.49 James Cook (2023-2024) 2,131 4.80 2.99 54 74 16.67% 76 704 1.32

Player Rush Yds YPC YAC/Car Explosive Runs MTF MTF % Rec Rec Yds Yds/rr De'Von Achane (2023-2025) 3,061 5.64 3.85 83 110 20.26% 173 1,273 1.33 Joe Mixon (2017-2019) 2,934 4.24 2.84 80 100 14.45% 108 870 1.29 Christian McCaffrey (2017-2019) 2,920 4.69 2.63 70 96 15.41% 304 2,530 1.67 Aaron Jones (2018-2020) 2,910 5.11 3.26 73 108 18.98% 123 1,041 1.36

Across both time frames, he ranks lower than 2nd in just one area (three-year yards/route run). The average cap-adjusted salary of the six-player sample is $18.13 million. Adding in the platform year comps as a total average was $17.61 million.

All of these analyses place Achane right in between the first-class tier of running back contracts currently occupied by Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley and the top of the second tier currently led by Derrick Henry. Achane could be the one to set up an upper-middle class with this deal.

But to be completely sure, I wanted to compare him not just to the closest comps over the past six years, but to some of the more recent deals that have been inked.

Player Age Draft Round Rush Yds YPC YAC/Car Explosive Runs MTF MTF % Rec Rec Yds Yds/rr De'Von Achane (2025) 24.9 3 1,350 5.67 4.11 40 49 20.59% 67 488 1.29 Kenneth Walker III (2025) 25.9 2 1,027 4.65 3.00 33 61 27.60% 31 282 1.44 James Cook (2024) 25.9 2 1,009 4.87 3.26 21 37 17.87% 32 258 1.15 Kyren Williams (2024) 25.0 5 1,299 4.11 2.72 27 50 15.82% 34 182 0.52

Achane once again comes out looking favorable, almost across the board, supporting a contract that slots in above all three. Walker's deal is the best of the three at $14.35 million APY (signed this year). Achane's floor should be $15 million with room to work up to $17 million, supporting the earlier comp evaluations.

The best path forward for both sides is a three-year extension for $50 million with $34,491,471 guaranteed. At $16.67 million APY, Achane's explosive play gets rewarded as the third-highest paid running back in the league.

The total deal, including 2026, for which he was already under contract, would be four years and $51,491,471 for an effective APY of $12,872,868, meaning Miami will pay Achane less over the next three seasons than Kansas City will pay Kenneth Walker III. That's a good process and helps set one piece of the Dolphins' future in place.