De'Von Achane’s Week 13 eruption pushed him into rare Dolphins history

The Miami Dolphins' top running back is rarely seen without a smile on his face. After Week 13's victory over the Saints, the team's rushing leader has 1,000 more reasons to continue smiling.

Achane hit his first significant milestone in Week 13, rushing for 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career. It only took him 12 games to reach the plateau on which NFL running backs are judged.

A 1,000-yard season is just the beginning for Achane, who has become one of the best running backs in the NFL, and to think he has done so behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

De'Von Achane has proven he is the best offensive weapon on the Dolphins roster

"It means a lot with all the hard work I put in, we put in, the team has put in. It's a stepping stone of mine, and we've got to keep moving forward. " De'Von Achane

Achane didn't take the credit himself, but he could have. The line is playing well, but they need Daniel Brunskill to line up as a 6th lineman. When they fix their line issues, Achane will be even more explosive, and that is a scary thought.

Miami has had 1,000-yard rushing seasons only 17 times in its history, including Achane's. Only Ricky Williams and Larry Csonka have rushed for 1,000 yards more than once. Each did it three times. The team hasn't had a runner go over the mark since Raheem Mostert did it in 2023.

Achane has almost no shot at reaching the top mark set by Williams. The former running back ran for 1,853 yards in 2002. He currently holds the second-best single season with 1,372. That is a number that Achane can maybe reach, putting him in rare air.

With five games remaining, Achane has a good shot at getting into that second position, but his youth and the focus of the Mike McDaniel offense bode well for him to become only the fourth player in Miami history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in more than one season. Fans will have to wait to see if that happens, but his career has gotten off to a roaring start.