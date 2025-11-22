De'Von Achane is revealing a truth that could shift Dolphins' expectations

There were a lot of mistakes made by former Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier over the last nine years, but the running back position was always good for him in the mid-rounds. De'Von Achane included.

Achane is going to be entering his final year in 2026, and whoever the next GM is going to be will need to get him locked up before he has a chance to taste free agency. Let's face it, the kid is good, and the best part is that he is only going to get better.

If there is one truth Dolphins fans need to wrap their heads around, it is that Achane is incredible behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. What happens if the next GM can fix that?

De'Von Achane could ascend to the top of the NFL with a better offensive line

In these two and a half seasons with Miami so far, Achane has run for 800, 907, and 900 yards. Barring something unforeseen, he should easily eclipse the 1,000-yard mark the next game, or the one after it.

Raheem Mostert was the last player to run for more than 1,000 yards for Miami. That was in 2023 when he rushed for 1,012. In 2016, Jay Ajayi rushed for 1,272 yards. Achane has a chance to beat the mark as well.

The single-season record isn't entirely out of reach, but matching Ricky Williams' Dolphins record of 1,853 yards would take a huge second half of the season.

Achane is going to get a big paycheck. The Dolphins would be wise to offer him a new deal now, while it will still be on the lower end of what it will be if he plays next year behind a better offensive line.

It's rare to look at a player on the Dolphins roster and see no ceiling for their growth. Achane is getting better by the week and has improved in each of his three seasons. There is no reason to believe that it will not continue.