De'Von Achane sends Dolphins the message fans have been waiting for

The Miami Dolphins have a big problem in the locker room. The problem? A lack of leaders. They are hoping to change that with players like Malik Willis and their draft class, but they also need it to come from the guys they are going to give big contracts to.

De'Von Achane is the next in line for a big payday. He deserves it. When the Dolphins opened their first voluntary practice sessions, Achane volunteered to stay away from the facility. It put Jon-Eric Sullivan in a bad situation. Reward a player for staying away or hold his contract for ransom until he shows up.

Somewhere in the middle, there would surely be common ground. On Thursday, Achane showed up at the training facility in a good-faith effort to help get the contract done.

Miami running back De'Von Achane, who was not present for the start of the team’s voluntary off-season workout program last week, was spotted in the Dolphins’ training facility today, per sources. It is believed that Achane showed up as a sign of good faith as the two sides… pic.twitter.com/uOI3rVOIxj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2026

De'Von Achane can do more for himself and the Miami Dolphins by showing up

Sullivan met with the media on Wednesday. It's no surprise that Achane would show up a day later. The Dolphins GM made it clear that the running back was not on the trade block and that good conversations have happened regarding his contract.

The Dolphins are likely going to pay the runner $50 to $55 million on a four-year extension that will include over $30 million in guarantees. Speculation has put his annual number just under $12 million after all the structuring is complete.

Showing up at the facility is smart on Achane's part. For starters, it shows the kind of leadership the Dolphins need inside the locker room. Staying away from practices, voluntary or otherwise, doesn't send a strong message to teammates. It says the wrong one. Staying away is a "me" approach; showing up is the "we."

Achane is Miami's best offensive weapon, and they need everyone they can get. A rushing attack that features Achane and Willis could be exceptionally dangerous for years to come.

Sullivan did not say that an extension is near, but he did say, "Things are going good. We've had some positive conversations over the last couple of days, trending in the right direction." It's likely the reason Achane showed up.