Dolphins beat writer pours ice-cold water on De'Von Achane's contract situation

If Miami Dolphins fans are hoping for a quick contract extension for fan-favorite running back De'Von Achane, they may get their wish. At least they may get an answer as to where the Dolphins are actually leaning.

The Dolphins don't have a deadline to get a new deal done. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan can take his time; it's Achane who has a window to get paid, and that window is about to close.

Omar Kelly spoke on WQAM 104.3 and talked about the fact that Achane and the Dolphins are not close to a deal. That isn't surprising given the $30 million in guarantees he is expected to get. What is surprising is that Kelly believes the NFL Draft will create a bigger problem for Achane than it will for Miami.

Omar Kelly believes the Miami Dolphins gain the upper hand in De'Von Achane's contract talks after the draft

Kelly said that once teams have drafted their players, the need to find external players will lessen. That means the desire for Achane around the league will take a backseat until the mid-November trade deadline.

The Achane situation is heating up 👀 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Q4vkRpa36h — 104.3 WQAM (@1043wqam) April 13, 2026

If the Dolphins are going to move Achane, the next week and a half will be the last opportunity to do so before training camp starts. A failure to get a new deal done will not sit well with Achane, who has already sat out one voluntary workout and will more than likely sit out more.

James Cook received a deal with $30 million guaranteed and $50 million on paper. That's the target for Achane, as pointed out by Kelly, but is the draft truly the last option for Achane to get paid?

The Dolphins have been adamant that they will not trade the dual-threat running back, but during the draft, things change, teams get worked up or worried, and suddenly they start looking for an answer to the guy they missed.

Trades for players during a draft are often touchy. Compensation needs to be worked out within a specific timeframe as the clock ticks to zero. In some cases, a contract needs to be immediately agreed upon, or at least the idea of what the framework will look like needs to be. Then there is the physical that needs to be cleared. No player is going to get cleared by a physical in the allotted time.

This puts more pressure on other teams to work out a trade before the draft begins, so they have an opportunity to get all of these things done. That window is closing quickly, with the draft set to start next week.