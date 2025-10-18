New De'Von Achane trade rumor would test Dolphins' confidence in their rebuild

The Miami Dolphins are not having a fire sale just yet, but if they lose to the Cleveland Browns or the Atlanta Falcons a week after Sunday, that might change.

Throughout the last week, several Miami players have been mentioned as potential trade candidates. This news doesn't come from inside the Dolphins' facility; it's all external. None of that speculation came with potential compensation either, until now.

According to a recent article from NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Seattle Seahawks could be making a strong push for running back De'Von Achane, and Miami may not have a choice but to explore its potential.

Miami Dolphins should absolutely consider trading De'Von Achane if the compensation is worth it

The Dolphins are not expected to move Achane, but that doesn't mean they won't listen to offers. If the Seahawks want him bad enough, Miami could be in a position to dictate some of those terms because they don't need to move him.

In his article, Pauline shared info about Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen potentially getting traded, including a note about Achane.

"The other rumor I'm hearing is a possible straight-up trade to the Miami Dolphins for running back De'Von Achane, a move the Seahawks would make if the opportunity existed. Even if no such deal is available, Seattle could make a move for the ball carrier if Miami continues to lose games and chooses to sell off pieces."

It's unclear which scenario he is hearing at this point. Still, if Miami is interested in trading their starting running back, the first option, involving Woolen and "other assets," seems more logical for them.

Wooten alone isn't worth the trade for Achane. He is entering the final year of his contract and will obviously want a lot of money, but he has only been a Pro Bowl corner once, in his rookie season.

Making a move for Woolen straight up would be a bad move for the Dolphins. Woolen may solve part of their cornerback issues, but what Miami needs right now is draft compensation they can hopefully turn into solutions for their roster. Unfortunately, very few fans have the confidence in this regime to make sound trades or use the draft picks correctly.

Simply put, Achane is too valuable, and while he shouldn't be untouchable, the return needs to be higher than that of a former 5th-round Pro Bowl player, whom the Dolphins will need to financially invest in before knowing what defense they will have next season.