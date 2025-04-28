Dolphins' 2025 draft may not be enough to save Mike McDaniel's job

The Miami Dolphins dug themselves a hole when the 2024 season ended. Chris Grier's inability to fill spots on the roster while creating new areas of need may have ruined their chances in 2025.

This is a problem for the Dolphins, who now seem to have set their sights on fixing internal issues they should have fixed previously, and it just comes across as having the lightbulb replaced after the power goes out.

The Dolphins have a lot of talent to compete, and there is no question they should be in the thick of the playoff chase late in the season. However, a lot of work still needs to be done, and the draft may not be enough to save Mike McDaniel's job with the Dolphins.

Miami's draft this year represents a bona fide shift in the team's approach. Grier said that he spent too much time wanting to give his coaches what they wanted rather than sticking to his own convictions. Maybe that is somewhat true, but it still falls on his shoulders. This year, Miami is taking a new approach. The team is trying to get a lot more physical, especially in the trenches.

Chris Grier is attempting to change a culture after previous attempts have failed

Grier and McDaniel said they wanted to get more aggressive players. More physical players. They wanted to take guys who love playing football. So, what was Grier looking for over the last 10 years? Let's face it, the fans have been asking for this very thing for years.

On paper, the Dolphins' offensive line should be much better. James Daniels and rookie Jonah Savaiinaea are exactly what they need. Kenneth Grant is the replacement for Christian Wilkins, and Savaiinaea replaces Robert Hunt.

It seems clear that Grier's job isn't on the line, but that isn't the case for McDaniel. He has had three seasons to change the culture in Miami. They have been called soft, and they have played soft. Adding tougher players makes sense, but is it enough to challenge for the AFC East title? A playoff spot? How about a postseason win?

The Dolphins' roster looks better after the weekend than on Thursday morning, but the work that remains unfinished may hold this team back from progressing, and that could cost someone their job.

