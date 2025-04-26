Dolphins double down on trusting Chris Grier’s blueprint to fix secondary issues

The media and fans agree the Miami Dolphins need to fix their secondary. It is becoming increasingly clear the Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier do not share their concerns.

Miami passed on corners in Round 1, traded up in Round 2 to get a lineman, and got rid of two mid-round picks in the process. Either Grier is completely delusional or he has something up his sleeve.

Following his second-round selection, Grier was asked about the cornerback need, and he didn't seem remotely concerned about the position. He mentioned available veteran free agents and the potential to trade for a corner.

Jaire Alexander is a player the Dolphins may have interest in, and that is a trade that could come after June 1 when the Packers would get cap relief from such a transaction. Alexander would solve the here-and-now problems but is not a long-term solution. Surely, there could be other players available via trade once the draft is over.

Grier may make dumb moves and mistakes, but he isn't a dumb general manager. Something is going on behind the scenes.

Trading out of Round 4 proves the Dolphins have no concerns about their cornerback room

Everyone continues to watch the Jalen Ramsey situation. Many believed a draft trade was possible, but it is looking increasingly unlikely to happen this weekend. Grier wasn't too concerned about that move either, telling reporters the Dolphins were concentrating on the "players that are here."

Without a fourth-round pick, the Dolphins will wait it out until Round 5, where they will have three selections, then a new sixth-rounder from Houston via the earlier trade and two seventh-round picks.

Miami may not find a starting-caliber corner in Round 5, but it should find a developmental-type guy. And that, too, lends more credence to Grier already having a plan for the unit in place.