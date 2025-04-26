Chris Grier teases Dolphins move to sneak back into Day 2 of draft

The Miami Dolphins made their second pick of the draft early on Friday night. The move to get Jonah Savaiinaea cost them their second pick on Day 2, but general manager Chris Grier may not be done.

Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel met with the press after their Round 2 selection, and throughout the course of the presser, Grier continued to say there are moves that can still be made. He said they will explore the possibility of moving back into Day 2.

Regardless of whether they can swing a trade, the Dolphins clearly are not going to bed just yet. When asked about the current situation in the secondary, especially as it relates to the draft, Grier said he wasn't too concerned because there are moves that can be made, the draft has players they like, and they could potentially add a CB through a trade.

That last bit of information could indicate the possibility of moving for a veteran corner, something the Dolphins may have to explore if Jalen Ramsey is shipped out of town, as expected.

Chris Grier is prepared to trade back into Day 2 of the draft for the right player

Miami has the resources to make moves, but the bigger question is whether it would trade a 2026 draft pick to get back into Day 2. Last year, Grier gave up this year's third-round pick to get back into Round 4, where he took Jaylen Wright. Was that a smart move? It's hard to say after only one season, but Miami may have been better off having its third-rounder this year.

The Dolphins' next selection will come in Round 4. They no longer have two picks in that round, but they now have three total in Round 5 after getting a selection back from the Raiders in the trade that got them to No. 37.