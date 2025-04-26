Dolphins’ big trade for a guard leaves no doubt what they must do next

It doesn't matter where Jonah Savaiinaea begins his NFL career; he will either be outside at tackle or inside at guard. The winner is the Miami Dolphins, who finally addressed the problems with their offensive line.

Now that the offensive line has been taken care of, the Dolphins have a simple choice ahead for their next selection, which admittedly may not happen until the start of Day 3. They traded their second-round pick, their third-round choice, and one of their fourth-round selections to move up for Savaiinaea, after all.

General manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins entered the weekend needing to fix the interior of the line on both sides of the ball, but other holes still need to be filled. Now that guard/tackle and defensive tackle have been addressed, one clear options remains.

The Miami Dolphins must address the secondary with their next draft pick

The Dolphins have to get better in the secondary.

There is no new information on the future of Jalen Ramsey, who is seeking a trade out of Miami. It does seem as though his departure is inevitable. Grier spoke with the media after drafting Kenneth Grant on the event's opening night and said that while there is no timetable, they would not necessarily wait for June 1 to save more money.

Corner remains a huge hole in the Dolphins' secondary. Miami needs to find a replacement for Ramsey should he leave, and it can't rely on third-year pro Cam Smith to beat out undrafted rising sophomore Storm Duck, who looked decent in 2024.

Grier said he would make a move if a player they coveted was available.Trading to get Savaiinaea made sense, and they could find a way to get back into Friday night's festivities if they believe one of the available cornerbacks can make an impact.

The Dolphins still have one pick in Round 4 (No. 116 overall), three selections in Round 5, and three more in Round 7. They do not have a selection in Round 6.