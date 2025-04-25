Chris Grier’s Day 2 draft plan won’t calm worried Dolphins fans

Most Miami Dolphins fans are looking at Day 2 of the NFL Draft with the hopes of filling more needs, but Chris Grier isn't overly concerned.

Following Thursday night's drafting of Kenneth Grant, Grier met with the media and was asked about the next two days and whether or not the corner or offensive line would be a priority on Day 2. Grier was quick to point out that they still have nine draft picks left.

“We have nine picks still. Like we said, the draft process, but also free agency, as we’ve said before. There’s a number of really good players still out on the streets in free agency that we’ve been in touch with, and a lot of those players right now are just trying to see how the draft unfolds for a lot of teams.



So we have nine, we could have more or less. We’re willing to go up and down for the right players, but we’ll be looking at needs, not strictly needs, but good football players that fit what we’re looking for.”



In addition, Grier wanted it to be known that he has been in contact with available free agent veterans who will be in play once the draft is completed. If Grier isn't worried about filling needs in rounds two and three, the possibilities could be endless.

Many experts expect the Dolphins to draft a cornerback or an offensive lineman, but if Grier is telling the truth, he could be looking at safety or perhaps tight end Mason Taylor, should he fall to pick No. 48.



The chances of the Dolphins drafting a tight end in round two is remote, even if Taylor did fall but the idea Miami could look at other positions is a smart approach to day two. Players like LB, Carson Schwesinger and DE Mike Green would make sense for a defense that also needs to improve.

Chris Grier isn't worried about Miami Dolphins needs, but we've heard before

The Dolphins' GM has made it clear in the past that the media and fans worry more about the team's needs than they actually do.

If he truly feels that way, and he has always shown that to be the case, Miami's Day 2 of the draft could be much different than what fans have been wanting, thinking, or expecting.

There is a lot of talent available heading into Friday night, and Grier is right about one thing: the Dolphins need football players, good football players.

