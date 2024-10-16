Dolphins 2025 mock draft entering Week 7: Miami finds Tua Tagovailoa's successor
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were supposed to make a run in the postseason and take the AFC East in 2024. Now, it appears they will be selecting early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not many fans have faith that the Dolphins will turn around the season. There is a lot of football left, and they hope to get Tua Tagovailoa soon. The season isn't over, but honestly, there is nothing that could happen between now and the end of the season, good or bad, that doesn't change the Dolphins' needs in next year's draft.
Miami will enter the draft with four selections in the first three rounds—their own first- and second-round picks, along with two projected compensatory picks after losing Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt in free agency. The Dolphins traded their own third-round selection in this year's draft in a trade to get Jaylen Wright.
The Dolphins have several areas to improve, but they may not have a choice but to address the elephant in the room.
Dolphins 3-round mock draft: Miami selects a quarterback
Round 1: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
This assumes the Dolphins end up with a top-five pick, which is where it seems like they are headed.
Aside from quarterback, the Dolphins need a cornerback, but not enough to draft one this high. Chris Grier is not going to draft another tackle, won't draft a guard this high, and can't double up on defensive end for a second year in a row.
There are no linebackers worthy of a spot this high, and while they could use a wide receiver, they surely don't need to spend a top pick on one. That leaves Mason Graham as the most logical pick for the Dolphins. He is a game-changing defensive tackle, and the Dolphins need someone to play next to Zach Sieler for more than a year.
The Dolphins could sign Calais Campbell to an extension if he wants to continue playing, but Miami needs a Campbell-type to replace him if he leaves. Graham is that guy. With a high motor and excellent off-the-ball speed, Graham would immediately make the Dolphins' defensive front better.
Round 2: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Dolphins should draft a quarterback in the first round, and they might have no choice depending on what happens with Tua Tagovailoa for the rest of the 2024 season. However, Miami could wait and get some help on Day 2.
Cam Ward is believed to be a first-round prospect, but there are not many teams in dire need of a quarterback heading into the draft season. The top quarterbacks are Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck, and possibly Jalen Milroe. If the Dolphins are not in a position to draft one of those four, they should be able to get Ward in Round 2.
Ward would make a lot of Dolphins fans happy because he comes from "The U." Is he the best option? Maybe not, but the Dolphins are not looking for a 2025 starter; they are looking for a player who will be ready in the future.
Round 3: Sonny Styles, S, Ohio State
Dolphins fans don't want to hear it, but Jevon Holland may not be back next season. If he does leave in free agency, safety becomes a big hole on the roster. The Dolphins don't have much outside of Holland, and there are serious questions about his future, given the fact there hasn't been much movement on an extension.
Sonny Styles is a big, physical safety who can do well in this system. He plays faster than he looks and hits harder than expected. Anthony Weaver gets a Ravens-type player that he can mold and shape. It's a win for the Dolphins if he falls.
Round 3: D.J. Campbell, G, Texas
Chris Grier needs to put down his reservations about not drafting quality players along the interior offensive line. His inability to build a line is problematic. D.J. Campbell has some room to grow, and Butch Barry can bring that out of him, but he has to get on the roster first.
Miami spent a second-round pick on Patrick Paul last year, but he isn't going to be the starter full-time until 2025, when Terron Armstead is gone. Now, the Dolphins need to focus on the guard position. They won't do it in Rounds 1 or 2, so hitting later on is imperative.