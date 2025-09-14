Dolphins' Anthony Weaver is fast-tracking his promotion for all the wrong reasons

It only took one half of the Miami Dolphins' home opener game against the New England Patriots for fans to call for a coaching change.

It literally took one offensive Patriots series to remind Miami fans that last week was not only ugly, but embarrassing. Now, the Patriots continue to roll over a defense that was supposed to be stellar up front.

Anthony Weaver's defense has been atrocious to open the season, but the offense has been just as bad, and that isn't a good thing for Mike McDaniel. Ironically, the defense is playing so poorly that it could cost McDaniel his job and land Weaver the interim head coach job.

It's only Week 2, but already Mike McDaniel's future is in serious doubt

The Dolphins' defense has done something to start this unfathomable season. In Week 1, they allowed the Indianapolis Colts to score on every single offensive possession. Through two offensive series, they have let the Patriots do the same.

Miami is in trouble. On offense, Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception that was called back due to a penalty. Miami was not able to convert on third down, giving the ball back to New England, who moved down the field effortlessly.

If McDaniel departs in the near future, there's a good chance Weaver would take the reins for the remainder of the season.

With the way the defense is playing, it's not going to give Dolphins owner Stephen Ross any reason to keep Weaver beyond this year. It continues to look more and more likely that the Dolphins will have no choice but to make coaching changes at some point during or immediately after the season.

Miami fans knew the defense was going to be a problem, but Chris Grier made it clear that he was confident in his inexperienced secondary. The addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick did nothing to change fans' concerns. Through two games, his lack of leadership, a problem he had in Pittsburgh, has done nothing to change the situation.

The Dolphins have a solid front seven, but it is comprised of rookies and inexperience, outside of Zach Sieler. That isn't helping the Dolphins keep pressure off the corners, and through two weeks, it is showing as the most significant problem they are dealing with.

