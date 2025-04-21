Dolphins begin critical offseason workouts to kick off draft week

The Miami Dolphins are opening their training facility for the players to return as they start their offseason workout programs.

In the shadows of Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins executives and scouts gather daily in a room to discuss their NFL Draft plans. The draft kicks off on Thursday evening. While they work out the final big boards, make calls about potential trades, and review more scouting reports, there is a different buzz far below them.

There are no pads, no playbooks, and no offense vs. defensive situations but there is work. The Dolphins on Monday opened their facility to start their off-season programs that will run between now and early June as they prepare for the 2025 season.

The Dolphins will host several sessions of weight and rehab workouts, they will hold OTAs and mini-camps, most are voluntary but come with workout bonuses that are included in contracts. There will also be a rookie mini-camp that will be held shortly after the draft.

Miami is allowed to conduct 10 OTA sessions, but they are only going to take advantage of six of those. Mike McDaniel won't ask his players to come to the facility four more times. He should, however.

The Dolphins 2025 offseason is critical for more reasons than the obvious

While many eyes are on the future of Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins lack leadership in the locker room, and this offseason is critical to find players that not only are willing to step up but players that others will follow.

Miami is void of real leaders. Chris Grier could only name Zach Sieler immediately when asked at his pre-draft press conference. He didn't bother to mention Tua Tagovailoa at all.

The Dolphins' final sessions will take place in early June. At that point, the players will leave for their final month and a half of freedom before training camp begins in late July.

The work put in now doesn't win a Super Bowl or even a playoff game, but it sets a tone. Mike McDaniel stressed the importance of his need to change the culture in the building. A need to find discipline results that work, the offseason practice sessions are a good opportunity to start instilling those ideas. The question is, can he do it?