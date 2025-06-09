Dolphins' biggest burning question ahead of minicamp is painfully obvious

In a way, it's nice to know that the Dolphins only really have one major issue. You could have two! Or, if you're the New York Jets, even three.

That being said, the Dolphins' one major issue is, uh, pretty major. It's starting to feel like the Mike McDaniel-Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami is starting to stall out (which is probably a nice way to put it) and, if things don't look noticeably better this season, the two of them could find themselves elsewhere in 2026. (Though Tua leaving is more of a stretch.)

So, with a ton of jobs on the line, the Dolphins head into 2025 with ... one of the NFL's worst pass defenses. But otherwise things are fine! Miami's secondary is a real concern – there's an overwhelming amount of red on their PFF page – which is why ESPN made them the subject of their latest Big Offseason Questions listicle that dropped on Monday.

ESPN shares your concerns about the Dolphins' secondary in 2025

"Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is publicly on the trade block, but there is no obvious replacement on a team that was looking for a starting cornerback before deciding to move the former All-Pro. Kader Kohou has been a starter, albeit primarily at nickel back, throughout his career. Can players such as fellow corners Cam Smith or Ethan Bonner take a major step forward in their development, or will the Dolphins rely on veteran free agents to fill the void?"

It sure sounds like they need a bonafide veteran/star to come raise everyone's level, and no one fits the bill more than recently-released Packers star Jaire Alexander. And sure, he doesn't really play full seasons anymore – or even half seasons – but he's still good when he's out there. "Being fine with half a season of Jaire Alexander" is where the Dolphins have forced us to be this offseason, don't yell at me.

It'll probably be fine. Now that running backs are Back, I assume teams will stop throwing the ball. "Covering wide receivers" is so overrated anyway.