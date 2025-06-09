Perfect Jalen Ramsey replacement just fell into the Dolphins' lap

The Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey problem may have just solved itself. Kinda.

For basically the entire offseason, Ramsey's inevitable departure from Miami has been openly talked about. Things just didn't quite work out the way that either side wanted them to, and the Dolphins probably don't want to deal with an aging corner on a huge salary as much as Ramsey doesn't want to deal with a football team with no obvious direction right now. Sometimes it is just better to be friends.

Among the handful of problems that will come with trading/releasing Ramsey, one happens to be, you know, who will replace him. The Dolphins' secondary isn't exactly the deepest part of the roster, and things look awfully bleak once Ramsey isn't in the picture. But there's hope (ish): on Monday morning, the Packers finally got around to releasing Jaire Alexander. It is, potentially, the slightly-underwhelming moment that Dolphins fans have been waiting for.

Jaire Alexander could be the perfect replacement for Jalen Ramsey in 2025

The #Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say. pic.twitter.com/62YSryGYE4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025

Broadly speaking, the decision isn't complicated: bring in Alexander, let him handle half the field/the other team's WR1, and figure the rest out. It's not the worst idea you'll see this year (if you don't believe me, consider that the Colts are probably going to start Daniel Jones). And because the Packers released Alexander, he won't come with the huge price tag that his contract would have otherwise required. So the Dolphins are free to try and justify signing an older, expensive corner once again!

And obviously one-for-one swaps like this are rarely as simple as they seem – I'm not sure Alexander's going to love the Dolphins' direction any more than Ramsey did – but it'd definitely get a portion of Miami fans off Chris Grier's back for, like, a couple hours. Will it happen? I have no idea. Could it happen? I also have no idea. I don't really know anything about this, other than it's something I'd try in Madden. But I also lose a lot of Madden, so take that what it's worth.