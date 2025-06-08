Week 1 revenge game just became must-watch for Dolphins fans

The Miami Dolphins will open their 2025 season against the Indianapolis Colts on the road, but another game will certainly have interest for the fans.

Before we jump to that suddenly appealing season-opener, there is news out of Indianapolis that could impact the Dolphins' opener. Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered an injury to his shoulder; the same shoulder he injured previously and had surgery on. He will miss the next round of workouts.

While Richardson has plenty of time to recover before training camp, it is something to keep an eye on when late August arrives, and teams begin planning for the opening weekend. That brings us back to the New York Jets.

The Jets have undergone a lot of change this offseason. They have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and a new starting quarterback in Justin Fields. Now, it appears they will face the guy they basically fired from the franchise to open the season.

New York opens 2025 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Thursday, Aaron Rodgers made the announcement that he will sign with the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers is important to the Dolphins

Prior to the Rodgers decision, the game was another one of those Dolphins fans really didn't care about, but might have on a quad feed with the volume down. Most will still have the volume down, but this game could become one of the marquee games of the weekend for no other reason than watching Rodgers battle it out with his former team.

The Steelers are expected to take a step back this year, but Rodgers could change that provided he isn't the same QB he was with the Jets. Mike Tomlin will surely have his hands full, but unlike Robert Saleh, he has a lot more experience with diva players over his coaching career.

The game won't impact the Dolphins outside of a division rival hopefully losing, but now it might be at least a little more interesting to watch.