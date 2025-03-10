Dolphins fans can only laugh as Jets make desperate move to replace Aaron Rodgers

The Miami Dolphins have made no significant moves as Day 1 of free agency ticks away, but the New York Jets have been busy.

The Dolphins need to address their backup quarterback position, but in New York, the Jets need a starter, and it appears new head coach Aaron Glenn has found the guy who will lead the team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets are signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract, with $30 million guaranteed.

Fields has a lot of potential, and he played much better with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who still opted to replace him with Russell Wilson. The Jets now have their starter, but they will also need to figure out what they are going to do in the draft because Fields still has a lot of questions surrounding him.

The Dolphins lost an opportunity to add backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is staying with the Los Angeles Rams. The only move Miami has made so far is the retention of defensive tackle Matt Dickerson.

Jets replacing Aaron Rodgers with Justin Fields shouldn't concern Dolphins fans

The Jets' signing of Fields seems like a big stretch or grasping at a straw. Fields is a solid backup, and there is promise for his future, but he hasn't made the big move to become worthy of being a full-time starter. He will get his chance with the Jets and deserves it, but he isn't likely their answer to what they need.

While the Jets are adding third-tier projects to run their offense, the New England Patriots are spending all of their cap space to rebuild a roster that was quite bad last season. New England made a huge splash by signing defensive tackle Milton Williams, fresh off his Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles.

They are also adding to their offensive line with Morgan Moses. He has played 158 of 166 games in his career.

New England wasn't done, signing cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker Robert Spillane, and edge-rusher Harold Landry.

