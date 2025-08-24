Dolphins' biggest loser from the preseason is painfully obvious

When the 2025 season started with training camp, there were plenty of eyes spread across the Miami Dolphins' roster. Cornerback was the most significant need, the offensive line had the worst depth, and everyone wanted to see what Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers could do.

Once camp got underway, fans were able to soak in the players' performances on their own. The cornerback unit was still a problem, but didn't appear to be as bad as initially thought. The wide receiver and linebacker rooms were emerging as the team's strongest units, but the offensive line remained a problem.

Throughout camp and especially during the preseason games, no one stood out more for the wrong reasons than lineman Larry Borom.

Dolphins' free-agent signing Larry Borom may have played his way off the roster in preseason

Borom struggled in practices, and his game performance made fans wish Liam Eichenberg were healthy. We have said it before, and will again, "Let that sink in for a moment."

On Saturday, Borom ran with the first team at right tackle. He was his typical inconsistent self, giving up pressure to the Jacksonville Jaguars' backups.

Miami's line is still a problem despite the additions of Jonah Savaiinaea and James Daniels. The starting front will be fine; it could be the best front line the Dolphins have had in years. However, let's make no bones about it: the depth behind those starters is nearly atrocious.

The Dolphins' line, beyond the starting five, is filled with inexperience. Players with extensive experience still have limited playing time, including Borom. In his four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Borom has had only 27 starts in 47 games. It doesn't sound awful until you consider that when the Bears gutted their offensive line to kick off the 2025 free agency period, Borom was not a player they chased.

Tuesday will see the Dolphins make their final roster decisions, as the league will require all teams to be at the roster limits for the season. Borom will count $2.5 million against the cap whether he is here or not, and frankly, he hasn't consistently shown enough to warrant a guaranteed roster position.

