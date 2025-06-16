Dolphins’ biggest problem after OTAs is flying under the radar (but it shouldn’t)

The Miami Dolphins are done for the offseason. OTAs are in the rearview mirror and minicamp concluded when the calendar turned to June. Next up is training camp next month.

Players now have more than a month off to to refresh their bodies and minds. For the coaches, it's about digging in and formulating a plan for the season ahead.

Naturally, there are questions. Can Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy? Can a revamped offensive line provide the protection upgrades and blocking lanes that were non-existent in 2024? Can Tyreek Hill return to the player he was before his wrist injury, and, of course, can anyone play on the boundary in the defensive secondary?

One question lingers that isn't getting the coverage it probably deserves, however: Can Mike McDaniel take the next step?

Mike McDaniel is the Dolphins' biggest X-factor this season

While the Dolphins are banking on Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb staying healthy, and the offensive line improving, the reality is the entire season boils down to McDaniel's ability to change. Entering his fourth year, McDaniel has yet to show growth as a head coach.

McDaniel was considered an offensive genius last year, but that can be put to rest. Like everything that goes wrong, there are excuses made. There were plenty of excuses for McDaniel. He has none this year. If he can't win without Tua, then he isn't adjusting his offense. If he can't win with a stout running game, then he isn't utilizing the strengths of his team. If the defense isn't doing their job, it's McDaniel's job to hold his DC accountable.

If the Dolphins head coach can curtail the annual mistakes of missed opportunities, blown game plans, the inability to adjust that plan as the game progresses, it won't matter if Tua plays 17 games or four.

McDaniel needs to stop thinking he is the smartest man in the room and start coaching like he knows what he is doing. It has been three full seasons and we still hear about things needing to be changed, but nothing has changed.

Tua, Chubb, Hill, De'Von Achane, and even Liam Eichenberg are all discussed consistently, but if the Dolphins are going to win in 2025, it will be, in large part, because McDaniel changed his approach.