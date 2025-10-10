Dolphins' biggest red flags have somehow gotten even worse

No one expected the Miami Dolphins to make a playoff run this year, despite Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel saying otherwise. The Dolphins reset their roster, making the cap a little more manageable, but still had far too many questions heading into the season.

If it is possible, after five weeks of play, there are more questions needing to be answered than there were at the beginning of the season.

The media can't find the answers, the Dolphins can't provide answers, and McDaniel continues to provide almost no context for what the team is actually trying to do. They say they are trying to win.

The only thing the Dolphins have proved after one month is that they are a long way from being competitive

Looking back on the offseason issues that fans knew the team needed to be addressed, we find ourselves without answers, but those questions now come with more.

1. Can the Dolphins fix the offensive line?

The answer at the time was Jonah Savaiinaea, Larry Borom, and James Daniels. Patrick Paul was a big question mark as well, but he is the only bright shining light on the offensive line outside of Aaron Brewer.

The Dolphins managed to create more of those questions. Daniels is on injured reserve, and they don't know when he will be back. Savaiinea is the worst-ranked rookie according to PFF, and fans are actually hoping for Liam Eichenberg to return.

2. Can the Dolphins' front seven hide the cornerback deficiencies?

We knew the answer was no, but what we didn't realize was how poorly the Dolphins' defensive tackle unit would perform. We mentioned Savaiinaea being ranked number one overall as the worst rookie. Well, Kenneth Grant is number two. Oh, and this league-wide, not just for the Dolphins.

Miami's front is a mess, and while Tyrel Dodson and Jordyn Brooks lead the NFL linebackers in tackles, that's not a great sign. After five weeks, fans are asking what Grier saw in Grant, but more importantly, what is Anthony Weaver doing, and why did Grier wait until the draft to address the position?

Add to the equation recent talk of Miami potentially exploring a reunion with Christian Wilkins, and you get, well, more questions.

3. Can Mike McDaniel's offense rise to the level they were at in 2023?

We can now answer that question with a no. Making it worse is the loss of Tyreek Hill. Naturally, the next question would be, can they win without him? After one week, it doesn't look like it, but more importantly, McDaniel isn't changing his offense.

The Dolphins' answer to losing Hill wasn't to bring up a promising youngster like Theo Wease Jr., or Tahj Washington getting playing time; it was signing Cedrick Wilson off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad despite dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out for what is likely another week.

There was so much anticipation this season, despite the obvious problems with the roster, the personnel moves, and the coaching situation. However, no one envisioned a team that isn't prepared to play week to week, or the holes the team is trying to fill with putty.

Everything that has happened through the first month and one game of the season is all adding up to one question every fan is asking: How long will the coach and general manager survive before the owner makes a change?