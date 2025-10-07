Dolphins' top draft picks just landed on a list that could cost Chris Grier his job

The NFL season is still young. We're only five weeks in, but already the Miami Dolphins fan base is counting the days until it's all over.

Nothing has gone right for the Dolphins in 2025, from losing Tyreek Hill for the year, and probably for good, to Chris Grier's inability to put a competitive team on the field.

Grier has once again managed to blow the top of his draft, and both Kenneth Grant and Jonah Savaiinaea are now ranked together on a list no one wants to be on.

Kenneth Grant and Jonah Savaiinaea find themselves at the bottom of the rookie rankings

Savaiinaea's PFF grade ranks 103rd of 103 guards. Yes, dead last. He managed to earn a 26.8. To make things worse, Savaiinaea and Grant hold PFF's worst two grades for rookie first- and second-round picks.

We all understand that it's challenging to find good talent in a draft consistently. Missing one or two players is normal. The Dolphins have been missing talent for years, and making it worse is that Grier continues not just to waste one draft pick, but also the ones he gives up to move up to waste the pick.

Grier traded up for Savaiinaea, and that is not working out for him at all. To some degree, you can understand Grant, but if we are looking at this through the correct optics, Grier's intentional disregard for fixing the defensive line left him with no options last April.

The Dolphins believed the additions of James Daniels, who has spent his season on IR so far, and Savaiinaea were all they needed to do to fix the offensive line. They also believed that Zach Sieler would make anyone better. Now, maybe that, too, needs to be rethought.

Miami is a mess, and it starts in the trenches, where the defense gave up 200 more yards on the ground, and the offensive line continues to be offensive. Again, something needs to change.

