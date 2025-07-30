Dolphins' biggest rivals face an even worse injury nightmare at camp

To say the Miami Dolphins have been hit hard by injuries after one week of camp would be an understatement, but other teams are suffering as well.

The Dolphins are still more than a month away from playing a meaningful game, and they will open the season with games against their division rivals in the first five weeks.

Miami's secondary is being hit by the worst injury luck that I can remember, and I've been around since the early 2000s talking about this stuff.

Through one week of camp, the Dolphins have lost Ashtyn Davis, Kader Kohou, Ifeatu Melifonwu (who has yet to take a practice snap), B.J. Adams, and, of course, Artie Burns. Add in an unknown situation with Dante Trader, and the typical dings that come with camp, and Miami's beat up, and the pads have only been on once.

Dolphins' AFC East rivals are also dealing with awful injury luck at training camp

While the Dolphins keep shaking their heads every afternoon when another player goes down, they are not the only ones. The Buffalo Bills have faced a similar nightmare in the opening weeks of training camp.

Here is a list of their current injuries:

Injuries already out of control for the #Bills to start training camp:



CB Max Hairston (knee)

LB Terrel Bernard (hamstring)

LB Dorian Williams (calf)

TE Dawson Knox (hamstring)

K Tyler Bass (pelvic-area soreness)

OT Spencer Brown (back)

OL Alec Anderson (knee)

While Miami's injuries seem to be relegated to the secondary, the Bills are finding their problems spread out a bit more. Most of their injuries appear to be soft-tissue problems. Those players will likely sit out practices and maybe a preseason game or two, but overall, at least for now, they are not considered to be serious.

The Bills are hoping to keep their hold on the AFC East title, while the Dolphins, who are suddenly expected to challenge the Patriots for the division's cellar, are trying to get back to their 2023 form.

Miami's most significant problem remains the secondary, and it can ill-afford to deal with any more issues back there.

