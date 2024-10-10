Dolphins can make roster immediately better by signing just-released veteran LB
By Brian Miller
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles released former Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White. White hasn't been active this year after being beaten out of a job in camp. There have been some discord issues, but now he is free to sign wherever he wants. The Miami Dolphins should be making a call to his agent.
The Dolphins should be overturning every rock they can find to make their team better and White would make the defensive side of the ball better. The Dolphins need better quality and depth across the unit. Duke Riley is not a good football player and why he is still on the roster is anyone's guess. The Dolphins should dump Riley and add White.
Chris Grier needs to call Devin White as soon as possible
Over the course of his career, White, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft, had started nearly every game he played in up until this year, his first with the Eagles. White played his first five seasons with the Buccaneers.
In his career, White has 23 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, 21 passes defensed, and three interceptions. That isn't a bad resume, and he should be willing to come back to Florida. White, however, may look to latch onto a team that is in better position to make a playoff run. The Dolphins are still far outside, hoping to climb back in.
The Eagles' release of White means he can sign with anyone. Because he is a veteran and it is not past the trade deadline, White is not subject to waivers. The question is will the Dolphins try and get him to Miami? They are more in need of outside edge-rushing help, but inside they are running with David Long Jr. and Jordyn Brooks. Anthony Walker is the primary backup, but White would add quality competition to the unit. Walker hasn't been anything special so far this year.