Miami Dolphins draft picks for 2025, 2026, and more: Full list
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are looking good with their 2024 NFL Draft selections and the future right now feels promising for this team. While there's uncertainty surrounding Tua Tagovailoa, don't let that take your mind off how things are looking down the road in terms of draft capital.
Miami entered the 2024 NFL Draft with only six draft picks. They traded a future selection to move back into the fourth round in April. With that pick they selected Jaylen Wright, who looked good in camp and in preseason - he made his debut in Week 2.
What does the future look like for the Dolphins now that the 2024 season is underway? There are plenty of selections to help build the roster for the future:
2025 NFL Draft - 7 confirmed draft picks
The Dolphins could earn as many has three compensatory picks in 2025 after losing Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt and Andrew Van Ginkel.
- Round 1
- Round 2
- TRADED - Round 3 - Miami's own selection was traded to the Eagles for Wright. They are expected to gain a third-round pick from losing Wilkins.
- Round 4
- Round 5 - The Dolphins will receive the Broncos' fifth-round pick as part of the Bradley Chubb trade in 2023. They will also have their own draft pick in this round, giving them two total here.
- TRADED - Round 6 - The Dolphins traded this selection to the Bears for Chase Claypool. The deal was a swap of sixth and seventh-round selections in 2025.
- Round 7 - Dolphins received this pick from the Bears as part of the Claypool trade. They will also have their own seventh-round pick, giving them two total here.
2026 NFL Draft and 2027 NFL Draft
Miami currently owns all of their draft picks in both the 2026 and 2027 drafts. That gives them seven selections total and one in each round for both years.