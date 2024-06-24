4 former Dolphins players the team will miss not named Christian Wilkins
By Brian Miller
Josh Allen may be the happiest man in the AFC East following this past offseason. With Christian Wilkins gone, who will get under his skin on game days? The Miami Dolphins will miss Wilkins, but he isn't the only player who was lost in 2024 to another team that Miami will be hard-pressed to replace.
It's going to be on the guys in South Florida to pick up their level of play, but again, some former players are surely going to be missed. The list of course includes these four players:
4. Robert Hunt
The Dolphins do not believe in the need for an elite guard, and Robert Hunt was as close as you could get to being such. Hunt knew the offensive system and the tendencies of right tackle Austin Jackson as well as the timing of Tua Tagovailoa. Chris Grier tried to get Hunt extended during the 2023 season, but reports indicated that the offer was simply too low. Hunt, of course, declined.
When free agency opened, Hunt was gone in a matter of hours. A $100 million contract with the Panthers took him out of South Florida, and the Dolphins do not have a player of his ability waiting to take over.
Miami will roll out competition for right guard this year. They re-signed Isaiah Wynn to play left guard, and if he can stay healthy, it's a good move, but at right guard, it is uncertainty that awaits Butch Barry. The Dolphins need to find a suitable full-time starter. Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, and Jack Driscoll all seem to be Miami's best options to replace Hunt, but none of them have played as well or have been as consistent as Hunt has over their careers.