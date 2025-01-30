Dolphins can solve two big offensive line issues with one draft pick

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier finally said what fans and media have been saying for years: the offensive line needs upgrades. His comments came after the season, but the question is how they do it.

Free agency could provide an option, but the NFL salaries for linemen continue to skyrocket. Once reserved for left tackles, interior players are also starting to make big money in free agency. Last year, Robert Hunt landed a contract that could total over $100 million by the end of the deal.

It's hard to imagine Chris Grier drafting a guard in the first round. If fans believe he will, they haven't been paying attention to his MO. Grier doesn't invest in guards, no matter what he says. However, there is a pathway in front of him.

In 2024, Grier drafted not for the present but for the future. In the second round, he opted to take Patrick Paul. The Dolphins didn't draft Paul to start last year, and he was the insurance policy for Terron Armstead and his future replacement. In 2025, Grier has the blueprint in front of him to do the same, and his name is Kelvin Banks Jr.

Banks is a left tackle out of Texas, and some believe he is one of the best in this year's draft class. The problem is simple. The Dolphins don't need a left tackle. They need a guard, and as we said, Grier doesn't draft guards.

Banks, however, could take a similar path to Laremy Tunsil. Banks plays both guard and tackle, giving Grier an option. Draft him this year, play him at right guard, protect Tua Tagovailoa, and in 2026, move on from Austin Jackson and slide Banks outside.

Drafting Austin Jackson's replacement could be key to fixing Dolphins' offensive line

Unlike the drafting of Paul, Banks will start in his rookie season. Miami also won't have to wait for Jackson to decide on retirement like Armstead or worry about making him a post-June 1 cap release. The Dolphins will save more than they will lose by releasing him after the 2025 season if he can't stay healthy. Jackson's contract would cost the Dolphins almost $6 million in dead money in 2026 while saving nearly $9 million.

The key to 2026 comes down to Jackson's health. If he stays healthy, keep Banks another year at guard and then let him take over in 2027, as Jackson's contract is voidable.

Banks is a solid offensive lineman. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his 2025 mock draft and has the Dolphins taking the left tackle at No. 13. With all the Dolphins' needs this offseason, the guard position is one of the most glaring.

If Grier plays this right, he could fix one problem for the 2025 season while taking care of another issue that will surface after that season concludes.

More Dolphins News and Analysis