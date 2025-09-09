Dolphins can’t afford to ignore the truth about Tyreek Hill’s trade value

The Miami Dolphins didn't look like a professional football team in Week 1. They looked bad, and to rub salt in the wound Tyreek Hill was hardly heard from.

In the final weeks of the offseason, there was chatter about other NFL teams monitoring what the Dolphins might do with their star receiver. After Sunday’s abomination, Stephen Ross needs to call Chris Grier and say it’s time to move on.

Hill is a great receiver, but his window is closing, and for the Dolphins, it is painfully obvious they will not win many football games. It's time to take calls and trade Hill.

The Dolphins may not get a better opportunity to trade Tyreek Hill

Opposing teams have figured out Mike McDaniel’s system, and they’re no longer afraid of it. Tyreek Hill is being jammed at the line because the Dolphins lack other consistent threats. Tua Tagovailoa needs to get the ball out quickly to be effective, so taking Hill out at the snap disrupts everything.

Trading Hill wouldn't be easy, but some teams could use his services. The Chiefs lost one of their top receivers on Friday night in Xavier Worthy, so they will naturally garner speculation, but any team needing an explosive playmaker could be in on Hill if the Dolphins shop him.

Hill still has plenty to offer another team, while Miami needs to start thinking beyond this year and next. The real pivot point is 2027, when they can finally move on from Tagovailoa financially. Hill won’t be on this roster by 2026.

Hill’s frustration was obvious on the sideline in the first half Sunday, and it’s only going to get worse the more Miami loses. It’s time to move on. There’s no reason to wait for the trade deadline.

