Dolphins can't afford to leave free agency without one of these guards

For Miami Dolphins fans, nothing is more gut-wrenching than watching a rookie quarterback outshine a veteran starter like Tua Tagovailoa. During this year's playoffs, they watched Jayden Daniels do what Tua can't.

The Washington Commanders fell one game short of the Super Bowl. They have a rookie quarterback playing like a seasoned veteran, but before Dolphins fans get completely off their rockers, he has something Tagovailoa doesn't have: a great offensive line.

Such is the life of being a Dolphins quarterback. For all the two-point-whatever-seconds it takes Tua to throw the ball, if he can't get rid of it in that timeframe, he is likely scrambling, getting sacked, hit, or throwing it away. The Dolphins have to be better on the interior, which is something fans have been pounding their fists about for years. The salary cap is an issue that needs to be worked with.

If general manager Chris Grier is to be believed, his comments about fixing the offensive line this year will go a long way to helping Tagovailoa's career. These potential free agents would be a good start.

Free-agent guards the Dolphins absolutely can't afford

Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Smith is the standout offensive lineman of this free agency market, and his floor will be what Robert Hunt made last year with the Carolina Panthers. In other words, Smith will sign a deal worth over $100 million, likely ending the Dolphins' hopes.

Jenkins is considered the second-best impending free agent at the position, and while he may not be consistently great, he has done enough to earn a big contract.

Martin is different. He has 11 seasons under his belt and is coming off an injury, but he isn't ready to hang up the cleats yet. He made $18 million last year with the Cowboys and will probably bring in half of that on the open market this year. The Dolphins won't be able to afford a $9 million-per-year interior lineman.

Free-agent guards the Dolphins should consider creating cap space for

Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts

James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kevin Zeitler, Detroit Lions

Fries and Daniels are both coming off injuries that should lower their salaries for the 2025 season. Fries is good when he is on the field, and Daniels comes from a well-coached system with the Steelers. Both would be upgrades over what the Dolphins have, but there are risks with the injuries. It's something to keep an eye on because Grier doesn't have a problem signing free agents with injury problems.

As for Zeitler, the Dolphins have had chances to sign him and have passed. At 35 years old, it would be surprising to see him move to Miami, and he is more likely to stay in Detroit if given the option.

Five affordable free-agent guards the Dolphins must consider

Greg Van Roten, New York Giants

Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dalton Risner, Minnesota Vikings

Ben Bredeson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Of these five, Scherff will be an interesting one to watch. He is a good guard and might cost more than the others on this part of the list, but his experience would help the Dolphins, and a change of venue would benefit him.

Risner is the one that will make fans get more upset. The Dolphins have had opportunites to get him to Miami before but have passed. Risner just shows up and plays consistently, which the Dolphins need.

Becton flamed out with the New York Jets but has done well turning his career around with the Eagles after switching from tackle to guard. He is a good run-blocker, and Dolphins offensive line coach Butch Barry can help him build on an excellent season.

Van Roten has done well in an otherwise bad situation in New York but hasn't put himself in the upper echelon of guards. Bredeson played well in Tampa, but the Buccaneers have a good offensive line. Tristan Wirfs plays next to him — think of what Terron Armstead was able to do to hide some of Liam Eichenberg's issues.

