Dolphins catch rare break with latest Chargers injury update

Not much has been going the Miami Dolphins' way to start the 2025 season. The team is 0-2 and looks to be one of the worst teams in the league. Well, fortunately, looking ahead, their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers got a little less difficult with the news that pass-rusher Khalil Mack will land on IR and therefore miss that game.

Putting a player on IR means that they'll miss at least four games so for Mack, that means he won't be able to play against the Broncos, Commanders, Giants, and Dolphins. It truly is the luck of the draw here for Miami.

Dolphins will avoid having to face Khalil Mack in Week 6

Now, of course, we don't root for injuries but obviously it's better for the Dolphins if the Chargers are without Mack when the two meet up next month. Mack, a former first-round pick by the Raiders, has also played in Chicago before landing with the Chargers. The 34-year-old signed a one-year deal to remain in LA this offseason and had one sack in his first two games this year.

Considering how much the Dolphins offensive line has struggled in their two games so far, avoiding Mack is good news. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked three times in the season opening loss to Indianapolis and then was taken to the ground five times in the narrow loss to New England. So, that's eight total sacks on Tagovailoa already and who knows how many it'll be up to by the time Week 6 rolls around?

This game is still a month out but with how bleak things are already looking for this team, Dolphins fans will take whatever they can get. Khalil Mack can return later on and wreck the Bills, that's fine, but the Dolphins will be able to play a Mack-less Chargers squad and we're calling that a small victory for Miami.

Hopefully, Mike McDaniel still has a job by then, and the Dolphins have strung together a few wins because that matchup just got a lot more winnable.

