Latest Dolphins injury update hints Tua Tagovailoa is in serious trouble

An 0-2 start to the season is not what Miami Dolphins fans expected, but it's the reality that the team is facing. With the Buffalo Bills on deck, 0-3 feels imminent, and it seems as though things can't get worse for this team.

Well, that's not true! It turns out that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is questionable for Thursday's match-up against the Bills with a shoulder injury.

This is the last thing an already down-in-the-dumps Dolphins team needed as they prepare to face arguably the best team in football.

#Dolphins TE Darren Waller, once again, has been ruled out with a hip injury. WR Jaylen Waddle is questionable with a shoulder injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2025

Dolphins might be without Jaylen Waddle for TNF vs. Bills

The Darren Waller update isn't all that surprising, so we'll just focus on the Waddle injury and what that could mean for this team as they enter Week 3.

The Dolphins' offense has already been struggling in their first two games, scoring just eight points in their Week 1 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts and, while they scored 27 points against the New England Patriots in Week 2, they unfortunately couldn't score more points than the opposition.

Waddle has always been one of Tagovailoa's favorite targets, dating back to their time at Alabama together, so if he's unable to go this week, it'll be Tyreek Hill and a whole lot of inexperienced pass-catchers for Tagovailoa to throw to. Not ideal for a team that's already struggling.

Waddle has nine catches for 98 yards and a touchdown through two games so far. He had more yards in Week 1 alone last year against the Jacksonville Jaguars than he has in the Dolphins' first two games so far. That being said, he didn't score his first touchdown until Week 8 in 2024, so that's... something?

Hopefully, Waddle is able to suit up and play, but at the same time, not at the expense of his health. This is already going to be a tough game for Miami to win, considering the Fins' lackluster history against the Bills, so if Waddle needs to sit out, so be it.

An 0-2 start is manageable for some teams, but for the Dolphins, it feels like a tough hole to climb out of. If they drop to 0-3, Mike McDaniel's seat will only get hotter, and fans will be ready to throw in the towel.