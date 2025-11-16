Dolphins CEO just teased massive change to Miami's schedule that fans will hate

The Miami Dolphins are playing in Spain this week against the Washington Commanders, and fans may want to start getting ready for another round of games overseas.

The NFL is working diligently to build its international market. Outside of the United Kingdom, the NFL's reach has extended to Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, and now Spain. If the league has its way, Australia and Japan could eventually see at least one game, if not one per season.

Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel spoke about the team playing overseas and apparently ownership likes it so much, they are working towards this happening every year.

Dolphins' season ticket prices could drop, but for all the wrong reasons.

Tom Garfinkel says the Dolphins are working toward becoming the next Jacksonville Jaguars on the international stage. This would give fans one less home game each year, which would result in a one-game reduction in the price of season tickets. It's not a trade-off fans want.

The Jaguars play at least one game in the U.K. each year. They have built up a reliable fan base in the region, and owner Shahid Khan has made this an annual event. Now, Stephen Ross apparently wants the Dolphins to be the next team to commit to playing one year outside of the U.S.

Ahead of the first ever Spain game, MIA president Tom Garfinkel told me the dolphins are interested in making an agreement with a stadium in one of their intl markets to play there regularly (similar to JAX and London) https://t.co/CVff6csoKx — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) November 14, 2025

Kahler is a senior writer for ESPN, and the information is a little surprising given that the Dolphins' markets are not in one region. The Dolphins, through the NFL's international initiatives. The team is currently one of the only approved teams in Spain, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. They also hold the market in Brazil.

While the team also holds marketing rights in the U.K., they have been more focused on expanding their presence in areas with a higher Spanish-speaking population.

If what Garfinkel said is true, the Dolphins' fan base will be pretty upset if a home game is removed from the schedule so they can play each year overseas. The NFL could avoid this problem, however, by having every team play at least one game in other countries. The idea would be to play the "17th" game for each team from the U.S. instead of an alternating home-and-away system.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald chimed in on this possibility as well. Jackson believes the Dolphins are not looking for an "every year" type situation. He believes the comment was without context.

And to be clear, the Dolphins are absolutely NOT looking to play a game outside the US every year. An ESPN report last night incorrectly implied otherwise https://t.co/6CdfO4YTVF — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 14, 2025

Most fans dislike international games. It creates problems for the team, the players, and it takes away a home game for the home team.

The problem the Dolphins will face is finding a suitable location and city to host a yearly game, similar to the Jaguars. Considering they have marketing rights in six countries, playing in a singular city and one country each year would be problematic if they intend to hold all six markets securely

Nothing, however, is imminent; however, it is clearly something they are looking to invest in, and it's only a matter of time before it happens, as the NFL wants to broaden its audience outside of the U.S.