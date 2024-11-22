Dolphins coach could bolt after being named possible 2024 coaching candidate
By Mike Luciano
The Miami Dolphins' status as an elite offensive team has taken a major step backward in the 2024 season. Mike McDaniel had a very difficult time replicating his past success with Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, and No. 1 hasn't looked like his old self after he returned to the starting lineup.
Despite the struggles this team has had in 2024, the league still views McDaniel as a high-end offensive mind. He is so impressive that the NFL is still chomping at the bit to hire his offensive coordinator despite the fact that 43-year-old Frank Smith has not called plays during his time in Miami.
While McDaniel is the straw that stirs the drink, it seems inevitable that some team will eventually poach Smith by offering him more responsibility. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Dolphins fans may need to prepare for a short-term future in which Smith leaves and the offensive coordinator spot is left vacant.
Smith was one of the names on Pelissero's list of young coaches who could garner some major interest in this hiring cycle. McDaniel isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but Smith could ride his coattails to a job.
Dolphins OC Frank Smith considered possible head coaching candidate
Smith was an assistant offensive line coach with the Saints for five years before spending six seasons as a tight ends coach with the Bears and Raiders between 2015 and 2020. He was hired as Dolphins OC in 2022, one year after he became the run game coordinator and offensive line coach with the Chargers.
Smith has been a hot name after helping Tagovailoa catch fire in his first two years on the job, but he has been subpar in 2024 amid injuries and general chaos. A possible point of comparison for Smith could be Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who was hired off a so-so season as OC with the Marcus Mariota-led Titans.
Despite Smith not calling plays, he has earned the respect and love from many in that Miami locker room. LaFleur had only called plays for one season before the Packers hired him, giving Smith a very clear path to emulate if he wanted to leave the Dolphins and be the head honcho somewhere else.
The Dolphins may not look like a team that is so overflowing with coaching acumen that the rest of the league wants to get a shot or two in, but it appears like respect across the NFL for Smith has not wavered.