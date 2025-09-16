Dolphins come one step closer to fire sale in latest bold prediction

After a loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2, the Miami Dolphins are reeling. They've started the 2025 season 0-2 with way more questions than answers, and a team that once looked like it was ascending in the AFC and on its way to annual contention now looks to be on the brink of a trade deadline fire sale.

The Dolphins aren't going to get anything handed to them, either, as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 3.

If the latest bold prediction from NFL Spin Zone's Ryan Heckman comes to pass, the Dolphins will go from being hypothetical trade deadline sellers to likely full-on fire sale mode, maybe even before the deadline. This type of scenario would more likely lead to wholesale organizational changes than anything else.

Dolphins get embarrassed by Josh Allen in Week 3 bold predictions

From Heckman's Week 3 bold predictions piece:

"Josh Allen has more rushing yards than Tua Tagovailoa has passing yards: This matchup is set up perfectly for something wild like this to actually happen. The Bills have the league's top passing defense through two weeks and are giving up just 124.0 yards per game.



Meanwhile, Josh Allen's career-high in rushing yards (135) did, in fact, come against the Dolphins back in 2018. With Miami being a bottom-8 team against the run, look for Allen to go wild and, well, the Dolphins continue being a mess."



- Ryan Heckman, NFL Spin Zone

This is actually a really interesting thought from Heckman, and would be a rock-bottom sort of scenario for the Dolphins. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Dolphins have just 430 passing yards in total. If the Bills were able to put the clamps on early, it's not unrealistic to think the Dolphins could be held under 200 yards passing in this game.

With that said, Tagovailoa has averaged 203.3 yards per game against the Bills so far in his NFL career, and it would be pretty surprising if this game didn't get into a bit of a shootout.

Josh Allen running for over 100 yards is undoubtedly a bold prediction. He's only done that three times in his NFL career, and the last time he did it was nearly four full years ago. The Bills don't really ask him to run that often anymore, but you never know when he's going to break a big run or even a couple of them.

If Allen runs for more yards than the Dolphins throw for on Sunday, it's going to be an ugly fallout for the Dolphins, who would almost assuredly also be 0-3 in that scenario. It wouldn't be time for soul searching as much as it would the organization making major decisions over who is going to be left standing after the fire sale that would undoubtedly take place.

