3 winners (and 3 losers) for Dolphins in Week 2 disaster vs. Patriots

There were more positives to take away from the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, but they still fell short against the New England Patriots.

Even in defeat, there were positives and negatives for Mike McDaniel's team. What did we learn from the game?

Here's a look at the Dolphins' winners and losers in the loss that now puts the team in a 0-2 hole.

Dolphins' winners from Week 2 loss vs. Patriots

De'Von Achane

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane only rushed for 30 yards at 2.7 yards per carry, but the RB1 did his damage through the air, finishing with eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown against New England.

Through two weeks, Achane is clearly Miami's best player, and it's not even close. In fact, he's the only reason that the Dolphins didn't go scoreless in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Although he stepped out of bounds prior to scoring against the Patriots, which would've potentially been the game-winner, Achane has been the most consistent bright spot on a rather inconsistent Dolphins offense. At the very least, fantasy football managers who drafted him early on have been more than pleased.

Jaylen Waddle

Although it was Tyreek Hill who went over the 100-yard mark for Miami and had a reception of 30+ yards for the first time in over a year, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle showed out in his own right.

Waddle opened the scoring for Miami with an 18-yard reception from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early in the second quarter, indicating he may be ready to be the Dolphins' WR1 yet again.

Hill led the Dolphins in receiving at 18.2 yards per clip, but he is likely on borrowed time in South Florida. Luckily for Miami, wide receiver is one of the team's deeper position groups (or so we think), and the team can afford to part with its star player, who's been a constant distraction.

Waddle showed as a rookie that he can be a WR1, and he may be expected to be again soon if the Dolphins continue to spiral and talks of a Hill trade come to fruition.

Riley Patterson

I wanted to give my final winners spot to WR Malik Washington. However, after his 74-yard punt return touchdown was washed with the following kickoff seeing the Patriots go the distance, I decided to give it to one of the newest Dolphins players, Riley Patterson.

Essentially, Patterson made his Dolphins debut in Week 2 after not being called upon in the Week 1 blowout. He responded by going perfect on the day.

Patterson's long on the day was just 44 yards, but he did his job when called upon. Patterson wasn't in the Dolphins' plans just a few short weeks ago, but if Miami continues struggling -- which is to be expected -- and he continues making kicks when called upon, don't be surprised if Patterson remains on for the rest of the season.

Jason Sanders has been nothing but reliable for the Dolphins the past couple of seasons, but the team is on a rebuilding course, whether they want to admit it or not. While Patterson may not be in Miami's long-term plans, releasing Sanders upon his return from injured reserve could save the Dolphins a little bit of money in the process.

Dolphins' losers from Week 2 loss vs. Patriots

Dolphins defense

Like with Washington, a part of me wanted to make linebacker Willie Gay Jr. a winner for Week 2. Admittedly, part of the reason was just him seeing on the field after he wildly saw zero snaps against the Colts. But Gay brought some energy when he was in there, and he even had a tackle for loss that got the Hard Rock Stadium fired up.

But this Dolphins defense is so bad that nothing positive can be taken from it, and it shouldn't be rewarded in any way.

Those within the Dolphins' fan base that have seen sunlight in the past few months knew that the secondary would be bad. But getting next to nothing from its front seven was unexpected.

The Patriots did have to bring out the punting unit this week, so that's progress, but it wasn't before the Dolphins again reached an unwanted record.

That's 13 consecutive possessions with points vs Dolphins defense dating to Week 18 last season, including all 10 this year. That 13 is 2 more than previous worst defensive streak by any team this century per CBS. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 14, 2025

Miami got to Patriots QB Drake Maye on three occasions, but in turn, Maye also had just four incompletions on the day. He also helped New England's run game with his mobility, scampering from six yards out in the second half to give the Patriots the lead back.

Through two games, Miami's defense looks to be the worst in the NFL. And it doesn't come as a surprise. What's concerning, though, is the lack of production the Dolphins are getting from their pass rush -- and a noticeable absence from their first-round pick, Kenneth Grant.

The Dolphins still haven't created a turnover this season, and Chop Robinson wound up hurt against New England. He did jog off the field, which is a good sign, but we'll need to hear word on the extent of any injury.

Tua Tagovailoa

I can hear the critics now.

"He threw for over 300 yards with 2 TDs!"

"It's not his fault the line doesn't give him time to throw."

"Come on, Eric. He only had 6 incompletions and got Waddle, Achane, and Hill all involved."

Those are all true. But what's also true is that Tua didn't get it done.

Twice Tagovailoa had a chance in the fourth quarter to bring Miami from behind, but he failed on both attempts. First, he threw it directly to New England's Marte Mapu on a fourth-down pass. Then, he took a sack on Miami's final possession to essentially end the game.

Moreover, Tua didn't look to be in control of the offense. The Patriots and Dolphins were battling for most penalties in this game (New England's 12 to Miami's 10), and for the home team, delay of games and false starts stalled and destroyed drives. While much of that can be blamed on the head coach (oh, we're getting to him still), Tagovailoa never took the team on his back.

Opting at times to simply run out of bounds instead of making a play, it's clear that Tua is hesitant to take off with the football -- or at least he's been told not to. Either way, it's not ideal when Miami's offensive line gives him no time to throw and the first read is taken away.

More importantly, Tua doesn't even look interested at times.

Mike McDaniel

In truth, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel needed this game more than any other. With a loss at Buffalo this coming Thursday inevitable, Miami is staring down the barrel of a 0-3 start and postseason hopes being a pipe dream. Assuming a loss against the Bills, it's very possible that McDaniel could be fired shortly thereafter.

McDaniel himself seems to indicate that he believes this is a possibility as well. In a last-ditch effort to save his job, the Dolphins' head coach bluntly threw his coaches and others under the bus following the game.

"Ultimately, I look at absolutely everything falling on me. That's the responsibility of the head coach," said McDaniel. "That being said, I'm very frustrated with, basically coaches and players that did not execute communication in a very dire period of the game with the game on the line. Our communication and our substitution was not up to par. Ultimately, I hold all responsibility for all things."

Those are desperate words of a coach who is attempting a Hail Mary to save his job, yet he's already lost the locker room. Following this season, McDaniel, Hill, and general manager Chris Grier should find themselves no longer employed by the Miami Dolphins. But with an 0-3 start foreshadowing, one of these three may be out before the Dolphins host the New York Jets on Monday night in Week 4.

And my money is on McDaniel.