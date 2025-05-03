Dolphins cornerback strategy is unraveling before the season starts

It would be great to say there is a lot to like about specific players, but sometimes that isn't the case. When you take a risk, sometimes you stand to lose.

The Miami Dolphins took a risk this offseason. Their secondary is full of players who lack experience. Of course, this is assuming Jalen Ramsey is traded at some point before the season. Ramsey is a big key to this offseason. If he returns, somehow, the Dolphins' cornerback unit will not be as bad as it could be.

There are, however, still questions on the other side. Cam Smith has not been anything close to what Chris Grier hoped he would be, and Storm Duck is a second-year undrafted free agent who still needs to improve.

Miami skipped taking an early corner in the draft and didn't address the position in free agency as much as fans thought they might. That leaves a lot of questions. The one corner they did sign comes with a lot of his own.

The Dolphins are taking a risk with Artie Burns in 2025

Artie Burns came into the NFL 10 years ago with a lot of expectations. He said during the draft process that the Dolphins had shown interest in him. That shouldn't be surprising, as his college tape was good. Injuries have crushed his career, and the last four years haven't been good as a result.

The Dolphins, needing CB help, opted to sign Burns to help add depth to the unit. That should be made clear — at this point, Burns is not expected to start, but as Dolphins fans know, that never ends up being the case.

Regardless of whether the Dolphins view Burns as a starter or a backup, there is a possibility that he won't be available. It's similar to the situation in 2024 when the Dolphins added Isaiah Wynn to the offensive line. On paper, everything looks good, but there are lingering injury concerns. Last season, Wynn played just 103 snaps, with all of them coming later in the year.

Burns only played four games for the Seattle Seahawks last season. Since 2019, he has missed 58 of a possible 100 games.

Miami has to add CB depth. It's imperative. But they also need to add players who will play. Grier is banking on Burns being able to stay healthy. The problem? Grier takes a lot of these risks, and they often don't work out.

