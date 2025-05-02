Trade for AFC defender could save Dolphins from offseason embarrassment

The Miami Dolphins are not done forming their 2025 cornerback roster, but they need to figure something out over the summer.



With questions still circling the Dolphins and All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey, Miami may find themselves with not one, but two, needs on the boundary. The biggest problem facing Miami is the are not a lot of great options.

Miami has reportedly reached out to former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas. There are other options still available on the street as well. One player, however, would need to be traded for, and if the Dolphins can work something out, they could fix a draft blunder.

During this year's NFL Draft, Miami traded up to select Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round by giving up their own second-round pick, a third-round pick, and one of their picks in round four. The Dolphins would later trade their other fourth-round selection as well, and the result was having to wait until round five to take former Florida cornerback Jason Marshall.



Current Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome could be a solution, if not a simple band-aid, for Miami during the 2025 season. The cost is what will determine the value for the Dolphins. Miami can't afford to overpay, and right now, they likely wouldn't be able to afford to extend him.

Miami Dolphins trading for Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome would add more experience to the secondary

Miami may very well turn to Douglas. The Dolphins are expected to wait until after June 1st to dip back into the free agent pool this offseason.

If Miami is working on handshake deals with corners this year, they should also be working on potential handshake deals with other teams.

Now that the draft is over, teams who did take corners early may have veterans on the roster who are expendable so there are more options.

Grier told the media during the draft that they were looking at FAs and potential trades. At some point, they will need to make a move regardless of what happens with Ramsey.

