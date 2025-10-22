Dolphins' Darren Waller experiment just crashed and burned with brutal update

Darren Waller exited the Miami Dolphins' Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns due to a pectoral injury, and he will now sit out the following four weeks after being placed on injured reserve.

Mike McDaniel described Waller's injury as a soft-tissue sprain, but not a tear. The Dolphins' top tight end missed the first three games of the year with a hip injury. Now, he has four more weeks to go.

To replace Waller, the Dolphins are signing Greg Dulcich off the practice squad, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dolphins fans enjoyed a three-game stint where he was one of the top-producing offensive players. He posted his best game against the Panthers in a losing effort. His five receptions netted him 78 yards and a touchdown.

After his big Carolina game, Waller was a three-target afterthought against the Los Angeles Chargers, but still managed to score. In Week 4 against the New York Jets, Waller made his debut with a two-touchdown outing that sealed the only victory of the Dolphins' season thus far.

At least this time, the Dolphins are making the move they should have made to start the season. Waller was going to be an interesting player to keep an eye on this year. He spent 2024 retired before deciding he wanted to come back and play football.

Without Waller, the pressure will increase on Jaylen Waddle, who didn't step up last week against the Browns. Opposing teams are finding it much easier to attack the Dolphins' running game without the threat of a top receiver.

Waddle has to do better this week and fight through coverages to give Tua Tagovailoa a throwing lane. Without Waller, the only outlet he has is De'Von Achane, who has been good, but defenses are figuring out how to take him out as well.

Waller is the big receiver the Dolphins need to make the offense work. They have yet to get Nick Westbrook-Ikhine involved as much as they should and as many fans expected.

Dulcich will get his first opportunity with the Dolphins this week. He has played for the Denver Broncos and New York Giants and has two touchdowns and 41 receptions during his three-year career.